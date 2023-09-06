HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The city of Hurricane has banned so-called adult live performances in public places.

Council approved the measure, that was sparked by a similar ordinance approved by Putnam county in June of this year, Tuesday night.

The original ordinance was in response to a Pride event that was hosted at Valley Park in Hurricane.

Those against the ordinance claim drag is an art form that should be seen as art rather as a political statement.

The ordinance prevents minors from attending live shows that are portrayed as “obscene” and depicting “sexual or lewd conduct.”

Violating this new ordinance would result in a $500 and/or jail time.