AEP: 550 broken poles need replaced in WV

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – In an updated press release from American Electric Power (AEP), 550 broken poles need replaced in West Virginia and roughly 2,400 spans of wire need to be put back up.

The damage occurred as a result of the February 11th and 15th ice storms.

They say that more than 3,200 workers are working to restore power to the approximately 50,000 customers who remain without power.

They say, most in Logan and Mingo counties should have power restored by tonight. In the Milton area of Cabell County, as well as Lincoln, Mason and Jackson counties, most customers should see the power back on by Monday night. In Wayne and the remainder of Cabell County, most should be back on by Tuesday night.

In isolated individual cases and outages with extensive damage, restoration may extend beyond these estimates.