AFT-WV files complaint to postpone Kanawha County in-person learning

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The American Federation of Teachers – West Virginia has filed a complaint in the Kanawha County Circuit Court seeking a temporary restraining order and/or injunction to stop in-person learning until all of the county’s education employees have the opportunity to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The AFT-WV says the goal of the complaint is to protect the health and safety of both students and employees, as well as affirm the importance of the role local boards of education have in that protection.

They say legal claims in the case will include a temporary restraining order and/or injunctive relief in Kanawha County, and a declaratory judgment that would protect the constitutional rights of teachers and service personnel across the state.

The legal filings are viewable at www.aftwv.org.

Today, the West Virginia Board of Education chose to hold a decision regarding the three counties – Gilmer, Marion and Taylor – that voted to remain remote regardless of the board’s decision that schools would return to in-person learning Jan. 19.