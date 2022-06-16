(WOWK) — Once the area deals with a few storms in southern Kentucky and West Virginia on Friday, high pressure moves in to give us a fantastic weekend with low humidity and temperatures that are much cooler than normal.

Of course Myrtle Beach is a big favorite of people from our viewing area. Saturday looks nice as does Sunday but Sunday will be slightly cooler.

If you’re headed to any of the beaches to the east or south, we have you covered with our Nexstar Nation group of TV stations all along the coastal areas.

For the Hilton Head Area – check out the forecast from our affiliate WSAV TV

For the Myrtle Beach area – check out the forecast from our affiliate WBTW TV

For the Charleston, SC area beaches – check our affiliate WCSC TV

For the Outer Banks and Virginia Beach area – check out the forecast from our affiliate WAVY TV

