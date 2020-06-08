Airline resumes daily service from Yeager to Chicago O’Hare

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — United Airlines will resume daily non-stop flights from Yeager Airport to Chicago O’Hare International Airport.
The flights will resume Monday, July 6, 2020. United Airlines has been flying limited service from Yeager to Chicago O’Hare three days per week earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, visit yeagerairport.com for additional COVID-19 guidance and notices.
