Airline resumes service routes to Myrtle Beach

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One airline will resume seasonal service from Yeager Airport to Myrtle Beach International Airport.
Spirit Airlines flights will resume on July 2, 2020. The flights are currently scheduled to operate on Thursdays and Sundays through Sept. 6, 2020.
The Charleston to Myrtle Beach route was scheduled to start in April but was pushed back due to COVID-19 and travel restrictions.
The Charleston to Orlando International Airport route will continue flying on Saturdays.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Las Vegas gaming properties plan to reopen June 4; Wynn Resorts, Caesars Palace, Flamingo Las Vegas latest to confirm
- Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: ODH to release latest case numbers
- Trump threatens to regulate or close social media after Twitter fact-checks him
- LIVE UPDATES: NASA astronauts arrive at launchpad ahead of historic crewed SpaceX mission
- Now is the time to shop with unused gift cards — before it’s too late
- Buffalo shot, nearly decapitated in Tennessee, owner says
- Buildings in Bluefield, WV evacuated following an underground explosion
- Man charged in Ohio double homicide pleads not guilty
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 27, 2020
- Cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in West Virginia