Airline resumes service routes to Myrtle Beach

by: Joey Stipek

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) –  One airline will resume seasonal service from Yeager Airport  to Myrtle Beach International Airport.

Spirit Airlines flights will resume on July 2, 2020. The flights are currently scheduled to operate on Thursdays and Sundays through Sept. 6, 2020. 

The Charleston to Myrtle Beach route was scheduled to start in April but was pushed back due to COVID-19 and travel restrictions. 

The Charleston to Orlando International Airport route will continue flying on Saturdays.

