Alban Arts Center performs Alice in Wonderland with virtual twist

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) COVID-19 has put a damper on live community theatre. But in St. Albans, WV through creativity and innovation the show will go on.

The Alban Arts Center is doing a performance of “Alice in Wonderland” using a green screen, limited props, a few cameras, and technology.

The audience won’t be there in person but they will be able to watch the performances live from their devices.

“Usually you have set pieces to work with like tables and chairs and things on walls around you but this is completely virtual on a green screen,” explained Sam Hight who plays the Queen of Hearts. “It is really cool to look at stuff after the fact and see how cool it looks, and also kind of get to imagine stuff in your mind while you are doing the show.”

Tickets are available on the Alban Arts Center website.

Those who purchase a ticket will receive a link to view the show during one of the live performances. Performances are set for September 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27.