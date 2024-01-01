(WOWK) While there has been snow already this winter season, larger winter storms are showing up on weather models with the first of those set to arrive Saturday into Sunday.

While it’s too early to know specifics on the actual amounts and placement of snow, models are projecting a very familiar concept of a low pressure coming into the area from the southwest with rain and snow for the broader region.

Models will continue to change over the week but with high temperatures in the 40s, the accumulation of snow should be light during the daytime Saturday and most of the snow that has a chance to stick would take place Saturday night into Sunday morning. By that time the bulk of the moisture will be moving to the north. Whether or not there are enough inches to shovel or just a coating, the roads could be very slick Sunday morning.

