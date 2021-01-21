All12 Courtside: COVID-19 outbreak leads to Big 12 postponements

In this week’s episode of All12 Courtside, we discuss all the games postponed by COVID-19 in the Big 12, and take a look at the handful of conference games that took place this week.

The Baylor Bears were one of the few teams in conference to play basketball this week, winning back-to-back games against ranked opponents, #9 Kansas Jayhawks, and #12 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

We also take a closer look at the programs hit the hardest by the COVID, including #14 West Virginia. who had a third-straight game postponed due to the virus.

Watch for these stories and others from around the conference when this show livestreams beginning at 8 p.m. eastern, 7 p.m. central time on Thursday.

