Alleged shooter of Ptlm. Johnson moved to South Regional Jail

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — This morning Charleston police escorted 38-year-old Joshua Phillips from the Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) to the South-Central Regional Jail.

Phillips appearing in a hospital gown, his arm in a sling and handcuffs, has been recovering from gunshot wounds he received in the incident with Officer Cassie Johnson back on Dec. 1.

The Charleston police who escorted Phillips today sported masks with Patrolman Cassie Johnson’s unit number 146.

Phillips was formally arraigned for this crime on Dec. 12.

“You’ve been charged with a felony offense of first-degree murder. If found guilty, the possible penalties are up to life in prison. Do you understand that” said Kanawha County Magistrate, Brent Hall.

Phillips is charged with the murder of Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson, who was shot in the line of duty when responding to a parking complaint on December 1. She died two days later.

“At trial, you have the right to plead guilty, not guilty, or no contest. Do you understand that?’ “Yes sir,” said Hall.

Phillips is being held without bond and has accepted a court-appointed attorney.