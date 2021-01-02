Almost 1,000 Kanawha residents over age 80 received COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has one of the country’s oldest populations, so vaccinating the elderly against COVID-19 has become a priority for the state.

Today at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention center, hundreds of residents 80 years or older who had appointments received the vaccine.

This comes after dozens of elderly residents waited in long lines Wednesday after Governor Justice announced the vaccine was available to them.

“They were pretty organized; they did a good job. I got here 40 minutes before my time and got right in,” said David Heath of Charleston.

This 12-hour mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic held by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department today was a success.

“Unlike a couple of days ago where we had everybody showing up at the same time. So, everybody in here is warm, kept socially distant, and has an appointment time so they know when and where to come for their vaccine,” said Dr. Sherri Young.

The health department received the expected 500 Moderna doses last night with an added surprise.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department received an additional 300 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. That means just today alone, they have almost vaccinated 1,000 residents 80 years or older.

Residents that received the vaccine were excited.

“I’m happy to get it. I’ve been tired of being quarantined all the time,” said Heath.

“I feel like a new man,” said Julius Sockman of Kanawha County.

Julian is 97 years old and a WWII Veteran. His family who cares for him says they are blessed.

“We were hoping for this shot! We don’t want him to get anything.” “Yeah.. got a few more years left to go” “Several!” said Julian and Rita Sockman.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says they will hold the same event exactly 21 days and 28 days from now for this group to receive their second dose.