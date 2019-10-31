Amber Alert Canceled: Missing Virginia teen found safe

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WOWK) – The AMBER Alert for the missing Virginia 14-year-old Isabel Hicks has been canceled tonight. Police found Hicks safe this evening.

She and her mother’s ex-boyfriend, 33-year-old Bruce Lynch, were taken into custody following a traffic stop in Virginia tonight. Hicks has been missing since last Monday, but police do not believe she was taken against her will.

The AMBER Alert was extended to West Virginia last week after police learned Lynch had researched camping sites in the Mountain State online.

