COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An Amber Alert was issued Sunday for a 9-year-old girl who was inside a car when it was reported stolen in south Linden.

According to the alert, the 9-year-old girl was the occupant of a vehicle when it was stolen from the 1200 block of East 21st Avenue between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, Columbus police said the girl was safely recovered and is in the custody of child protective services. Police in Whitehall are also investigating.