Amber Alert issued for Fairmont 3 year old

FAIRMONT, WV (WOWK)- Fairmont Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 3 year old girl.
Police say Emmalina Hinerman was abducted by her grandmother, 46 year old Rose Glaspell from a home on Dixie Avenue in Fairmont earlier today.
Police do not have a description of a vehicle and say their direction of travel is unknown. Anyone with information is urged to call 911.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information develops.
