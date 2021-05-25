Amber Alert issued for Fairmont 3 year old

FAIRMONT, WV (WOWK)- Fairmont Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 3 year old girl.

Police say Emmalina Hinerman was abducted by her grandmother, 46 year old Rose Glaspell from a home on Dixie Avenue in Fairmont earlier today.

Police do not have a description of a vehicle and say their direction of travel is unknown. Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information develops.