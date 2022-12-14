CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing child in Cabell County, WV.

Authorities say that West Virginia has issued an AMBER Alert for Mila Carf, White female, age 6, abducted by her non-custodial mother, Shana Carf, on Tuesday night, 12/13/2022.

Mila was last seen wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and athletic shoes.

They may be traveling in a white 2014 4 door Toyota Corolla, West Virginia registration 33G810. The child is believed to be in grave danger. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mila Carf, please contact The West Virginia State Police at 304-558-7778, or your local 911.

Child taken in the Amber Alert.

Mother suspected of taking the child.

If you have information, call 911 or the West Virginia State Police.