AMBER ALERT: Police searching for two abducted children

by: Michael Fulford

ATLANTA, Texas (KVEO) — An Amber Alert has been issued for two abducted children last seen in Atlanta, Texas.

According to the alert, 1-year-old Tru Speratos and 11-year-old Alex Arwood were last seen on the 300 block of West Tipton Street in Atlanta, Texas at 4 p.m. on August 31.

Tru Speratos is described as a white female with blue eyes and blonde hair. She weighs 19 pounds and is 2’6″. She was last seen wearing a multicolored onesie and a tutu.

Tru Speratos Source: Texas DPS

Alex Arwood is described as a white female with blue eyes and sandy hair. She weighs 120 pounds and is 4’9″. She was last seen wearing a black tank top with black shorts.

Alex Arwood Source: Texas DPS

Police also are searching for a 2007 gold Honda Odyssey with license plate MBD2390.

Stock photo Source: Texas DPS

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department at (903) 796-7973.

