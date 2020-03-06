American Red Cross gets “one of a kind” emergency vehicle

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The American Red Cross upgraded their wheels on Tuesday morning. Encova Insurance helped in getting a new emergency response vehicle to assist with disaster relief.

The car is the first of its kind in West Virginia – and a large upgrade from the old emergency vehicle. Encova hopes the car will be a way to give back to the community.

“When people need us most this vehicle will make sure we’re able to get there. It’s more fuel efficient, its got a better wheel base, its got the technology to allow us at the Red Cross to help people” explained Erica Mani, regional CEO of the American Red Cross.

To find out how to donate to the American Red Cross, click here.