(WOWK) — We’re coming up on the Memorial Day weekend and of course we have one of the oldest parades in the nation once again scheduled in Ironton, Ohio next Monday.

A very long range forecast calls for hot, dry weather for the day with 80s as the parade starts, well into the mid 80s as it wraps up and an eventual high of 91 degrees.

1st call long-range for the Ironton Memorial Day Parade

Also the weekend means two huge auto races:

Sunday is the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500. The very early forecast calls for sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

Indy 500 forecast for Sunday

Meanwhile it’s the 63rd Coca-Cola 600 this Sunday in Charlotte North Carolina. The early forecast calls for a dry day with hot temps in the mid 80s and night time temperatures in the 70s.

Coca Cola 600 forecast for Sunday

