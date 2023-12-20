CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With Christmas just five days away, the Salvation Army is distributing toys through their Angel Tree program.

The Salvation Army handed out the toys at the Ball Toyota on Patrick Street in Charleston Wednesday morning. The toys will go to nearly 1,000 kids that are a part of the Angel Tree program.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Bikes, baby dolls, toy cars, crafts and Barbie dolls were handed out to families who applied for help. Organizers say they hope these toys will make a great Christmas for the boys and girls.

“What I love about what I get to do is I see the clients, I hear the clients needs, I know what they need. And I also get to see the donors who have given and the reasons why the give…I feel like am the most blessed in this whole process,” said Angel Tree coordinator Major Jayne May. “Being able to see the parents’ faces – that somebody would love their child without knowing them, and buy Christmas for them – it really resonates with them as well. I was once a single mom, so I know what it feels like for somebody to love on your kids when you can’t give the things that you want to give them – that somebody would step up beside you and help.”

Organizers say this program was made possible due to donations by area businesses and members of the Kanawha Valley community.