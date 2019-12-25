Animal shelter warns families on giving pets as Christmas gifts

Huntington, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Cabell-Wayne animal shelter located in Huntington is warning families that giving pets as surprise Christmas presents is a bad idea.

On Christmas day, children across the nation will be opening presents found underneath the Christmas tree. Staff at the Cabell-Wayne animal shelter tell us that one of the presents should not be a new pet.

The executive director of the Cabell-Wayne animal shelter, Courtney Proctor-Cross explains that families who impulsively adopt pets from a shelter as a surprise on Christmas day will most likely bring them back. She also explains that when adopting a pet, the whole family should be involved in the experience.

We do have some adoptions that don’t last and those tend to be more, I think more, of the impulse adoptions. Sometimes they go home and they think a little more about the responsibility of having a pet. So, sometimes those things don’t work out, but we don’t have a whole lot of that. Courtney Proctor-Cross

A fairly new adoption process has been implemented where the families fill out an adoption application. The application is used to filter through the available pets at the shelter and match up each family with their ideal pet.

The shelter encourages families to either wait until after the holidays to go through the adoption process or pick up an application to be pre-approved. Currently, the shelter is not adopting out animals who are close to being euthanized.