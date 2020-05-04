Animals seized after founder of “Trixie Foundation” cited

ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – More than 90 animals were seized from what neighbors call “one of the biggest problems” in Elliott County.
The non-profit animal shelter known as the “Trixie Foundation” lost all of the animals housed in its compound this weekend after Kentucky State Police (KSP) found the dogs in a bad state.
While troopers were there, they were able to seize 90 dogs due to poor living conditions and for unsatisfactory care given to the animals.Trooper Scott Ferrell
State Police have cited its founder, 68-year-old Randy Skaggs, for 12 counts of not meeting requirements for disposing of dead animals. More charges against Skaggs are pending waiting on a Veterinarians report.
Neighbors who have lived near the compound for several years say that Skaggs and his employees have also knowingly disposed of animal fecal matter in the Little Brushy Creek.
While a majority of the neighbors say that the facility has been a problem for years, others, like Wanda Porter, are showing a little bit of compassion for Skaggs during this time.
I thought he was doing a good job. I haven’t been up through there but I’ve known Randy for a long time and I know a lot of his relatives and I like them all. I’m not going to judge him.Wanda Porter
State Police have not yet released where the animals were sent after being seized. KSP is currently investigating the situation.
