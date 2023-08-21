HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The 69th annual Antiques Show and Sale took place in Huntington this weekend.

The event was held at the Mountain Health Conference Center. The show is made up of professional antique dealers from multiple states, offering a range of quality antiques, including midcentury modern items, as well as art and other collectables.

Certified appraisers from across the nation were on hand to give values on people’s antique treasures.

All benefits from the show went to the Huntington Pilot Club, which donates the money to local charities. The event is the Club’s only fundraiser.