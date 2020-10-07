Annual “Battle of the Bridge” matchup to hold even more significance this year

NITRO/ST.ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – It is one of the best high school football rivalries in Kanawha County, as Nitro gets set to host St. Albans in the annual “Battle of the Bridge” game. The two high schools are separated by less than four and a half miles apart, and as 13 sports Zone’s Cassidy wood explains, the matchup means more than ever this year, because this will mark the first time either team has played this season.

“Our guys have practiced a long time, they’re ready to play.”

It’s ‘week six’ for high school football in the Mountain State but in Kanawha County… This is only ‘week one.’

“Joy for sure yeah. Joy… Happiness… A little bit of nervousness… Usually, we’ve played five games by now but its 2020 and we’re just ready to go and ready to play.”

Nitro will host the St. Abans Red Dragons on Wednesday night…

A big rivalry is known as the ‘Battle of the Bridge”… For their first game this season.

“I feel so bad for them as far as their season not being normal… But hey they can’t control that, they can only control the controllables… So let’s go play some football.”

“We just told our guys you have two choices throughout this thing… You can either persevere and keep working in the hopes you get the opportunity to do something or you turn your stuff in, we shake hands, and that’s it. And we haven’t had anybody do that.”

Both Nitro head coach Zach Davis and st. Albans head coach nick watts say they’re proud of their guys for fighting through these obstacles… And are just ‘ready to play’.

“Just continue to do what you’re supposed to do… No shortcuts and just try to get better each day…. Our guys have a carrot now they have a game to play so let’s go.”

“I’m proud of this group… They’ve endured a whole lot to be out here so it’s impressive to watch.”

After roughly two months of practice and no play…

Its finally time… To battle it out under the lights.

St. Albans is 4-1 over the last 5 matchups in this series. However, Nitro won the battle of the bridge last year for the first time since 2012.

We’ll have highlights of this game along with several others on our late show on Wednesday night.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Follow Cassidy Wood on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.