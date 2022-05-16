JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Anonymous information lead to the recovery of stolen items and two arrests on Sunday.

On May 15th, Johnson County deputies received an anonymous tip concerning the location of a male subject with indictment warrants. The tip also indicated that stolen property might be found at the same location.

The Johnson County Sheriff and deputies responded and identified a vehicle belonging to the suspect, along with a U-Haul trailer.

Previous reports of a burglary involving a U-Haul trailer had been reported and were being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office.

After a search of the residence, Brandon Hensley and his wife Sarah Hensley were found in possession of a stolen 50” flat screen television, two firearms, and multiple other items.

Further investigation revealed that Hensley and his wife did not have permission to be at the current residence and had been removing items from the location.

Both were arrested and are currently being held at Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.