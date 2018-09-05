Another 30 people sick after eating Honey Smacks

(WCMH) – Another 30 people have been reported ill in an outbreak of salmonella linked to Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal, and some stores are still selling the recalled product.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said nobody should be buying or selling any form of Honey Smacks cereal.

Since the last update on the cereal issue on July 12, 30 more illnesses have been reported. Overall, there have been 130 cases in 36 states.

A statement released by the CDC said 34 people were sick enough to be hospitalized, although no one has died.

The cereal was recalled in June, but the FDA has still found it for sale in some stores.

The CDC is advising people not to eat any Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal, regardless of package size or best-buy date. They said to check your home for the cereal and throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

The CDC is also advising consumers that if they see Honey Smacks for sale, not to buy it, and report any product being offered for sale to the DA Consumer Complaint Coordinator in your state.