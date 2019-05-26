Another case of rabies found in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WOWK)- According to the Monongalia County Health Department another raccoon has tested positive for rabies. This marks the tenth raccoon that tested positive for rabies in the area.

The raccoon got into a fight with a dog on Monday. The dog was re-vaccinated and those who came into contact with the dog afterward have begun rabies prophylaxis treatment. The health department says this is the fourth incident they’ve had of dogs encountering a rabid raccoon in Monongalia County this year.

“Rabies is present in wildlife throughout West Virginia,” said Dr. Lee B. Smith, MCHD executive director and county health officer. “Skunks, foxes, raccoons and bats are known to carry the virus. People are encouraged to keep their pets vaccinated and on leashes.”

Due to these recent rabid raccoon cases in the county, MCHD officials will be taking additional measures, including securing funds to buy oral rabies vaccinations that would be distributed to mammals.