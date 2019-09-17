Another labor movement could be coming

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- Sunday night almost 50,000 employees nationwide went on strike, after negotiations with GM and United Auto Workers fell through. Now local unions are warning corporations this could be a growing trend.

Those GM employees walked off the job demanding higher-pay and better healthcare. Similar demands were made during the 2018 West Virginia Teacher Strike.

“There were very few strikes before we went out in 2018 and then that kind of rejuvenated the labor movement. showing people that if you were united for the right cause then you could make a stand,” said Dale Lee, WVEA President.

Talks between GM and UAW are continuing as employees sit out on strike.