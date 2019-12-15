Another one for the record books in Portsmouth

Portsmouth, Ohio (WOWK) People in Portsmouth were in a festive mood Saturday afternoon, and it was a record setting day!



The non-profit group Friends of Portsmouth and local residents set the world record for most presents wrapped simultaneously on Saturday.



The old record was 876, and they shattered it with 1,482.



“I will say that we were nervous. Just on Monday we had about 200 people signed up to come, so then this afternoon we had about 1530 people show up,” said Sara Mauk of Friends Of Portsmouth



There was an even someone in attendance at Market Square in Portsmouth from Guinness World Records to certify the feat.



This is the third year in a row the Portsmouth community has been recognized by the Guinness World Records.



Mauk said the community of Portsmouth also owns records for Most Plants Potted Simultaneously, and People Caroling Simultaneously.



For Portsmouth these annual record achievements is all about community spirit and coming together for something big and historic.

The present they wrapped on Saturday to set the world record were small Christmas tree ornaments.

