(WOWK) — Yet another cold air mass is barreling toward our area just in time for the weekend. Normal temperatures in the afternoons would be 66 degrees. But we likely be running about 20° below normal by Saturday.

As for precipitation, most of the showers will be driven by afternoon instability, which means you will see cells with showers or snow showers instead of long lines of storms.

Predictor model output for Friday afternoon

The stormy cells on Friday will diminish after sunset but on Saturday morning a secondary push of moisture along with cold air means more widespread coverage of light rain or snow or both mixed together in the morning.

Predictor model output for Saturday

In the afternoon Saturday, we shift back to that cellular look on the future radar along with occasional wind gusts up to 20 miles an hour or so. With temperatures in the 40s, that means it will feel like the 30s thanks to the wind chill. We don’t think the snow will stick anywhere except the high terrain of West Virginia.

Predictor model output for snow through Sunday morning

The cold snap does not last too long however, as we should be back into the 70s as early as Monday.

Predictor model output for temperatures Monday

