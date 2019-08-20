Another West Virginia airport will receive millions of dollars in funding

Breaking News
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- On Tuesday Governor Jim Justice and Congresswoman Carol Miller announced millions of dollars in funding for the Tri-State Airport in Huntington.

“Airports are our heart, they’re our lifeblood, they’re the very first thing that we have to have to start growth,” said Governor Justice.

10 million dollars will come from the Federal Government and another one million dollars will come from the state as a match. Part of the money will be spent to fix an area beside the runway that has become a slide after a pond was drained.

“You’ve got part of the runway is in danger, for god sakes of living,” said Governor Justice.

According to the Governor’s office, the Department of Commerce will request the funds from the West Virginia Infrastructure Jobs Development Council and there it can be approved.

