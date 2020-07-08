Ansted man sentenced on sex abuse charge

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — An Ansted man has been sentenced for charges of sex abuse.

Robert J. Knight, Jr., 43, of Ansted pled guilty at a sentencing hearing on June 30, 2020, to a charge of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust.

The victim in the case came forward in 2018. That person said the abuse took place for eight years while they were a teenager.

Knight will serve 10 to 20 years in prison followed by extensive sex offender supervision for 20 years. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life following his release from prison.

The case was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

