Anti-War protesters gets cheers and jeers in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WOWK) The mantra of, “No War in Iran!” could be heard on the corner of 5th Avenue and 8th Street Thursday night as protesters from the group Tri-State Indivisible:WVOHKY called for the United States and Iran to settle their differences peacefully, and not a conflict that could lead to troop deployments or a terrorist attack on American soil.



“I am concerned about all those thing. . . troop deployment. . . as you know there are a lot of troops in West Virginia,” said Amie Maynard, who was one of the organizers and protesters at the event.



This past week Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at Iraqi military bases housing U.S troops in retaliation for the U.S airstrike in Iraq that killed a top Iranian commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani.



U.S President Donald Trump said Soleimani was an “imminent threat”, “because they were looking to blow up our embassy. We also did it for other reasons that were very obvious”.



David McGee, one of the protesters and a Vietnam veteran, doesn’t believe the President or his Administration based on what he has heard and read.



“A lot of American citizens are not happy with the direction we are going as far as the war, and we are concerned it is going to blow up into something much more dangerous. . . there was no imminent threat to the United States of America”.



At the event demonstrators got some support from passing motorists, but Charles Britz, who was holding his sign,“enough is enough,” at the demonstration said they got some hecklers too.



“We had a few that were jeering at us, including one guy who said ‘get a life’,” said Britz.



He also said he thinks the U.S should “dismantle all our military bases that are not on our soil and bring all our troops home”.



Maynard said she was pleased to hear that House approved a resolution that the President must seek approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran, but she is worried that Iran won’t seek a peaceful resolution as long as President Trump is in office.



“I don’t think they(Iran) are going to be willing to negotiate with someone who assassinated one of their leaders,” said Maynard.