Appalachian League baseball delayed indefinitely

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Minor League Baseball is feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a release on Friday, June 12, 2020 the Appalachian League announced the 2020 season is delayed indefinitely.

The league and its clubs, which include the Bluefield Blue Jays and the Princeton Rays, are monitoring the situation as it develops. They are also working with Major League Baseball affiliates while following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and adhering to local reopening guidelines.

According to a release, the decision was made with the health and safety of the fans, players and staff as the league’s top priority.