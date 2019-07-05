Applications Available for WV Free Community and Technical College Program

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — A new program in the Mountain State is looking to invest in people hoping to earn a college degree.

West Virginia Invests is a “last-dollar-in” financial aid program designed to cover the cost of basic tuition and fees for certificate or associate degree programs in specific high-demand fields., at a participating West Virginia public two- or four-year institution.

West Virginia Invests was created by the Legislature during the 2019 regular session. The grant program, which is managed by the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education, will begin helping West Virginians pay for college in the 2019-20 academic year.

To be eligible for the grant, you must:

Have been a legal resident of West Virginia for at least 1 year immediately before applying

Be a graduate of a public, private or home school program, or have successfully passed a high school equivalency test

Have not already earned a college degree (associate level or higher)

Are willing to make a commitment to improving the state by living in West Virginia for at least two years after graduation and completing at least 2 hours of unpaid community service each academic term

Meet the minimum admissions requirements at an eligible institution and register for at least 6 credit hours

Pay for and pass a drug screening before the start of each academic term

Applications are available online.