Appointments for COVID vaccines fill up fast in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Thursday the Kanawha Charleston Health Department announced plans for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic coming up Saturday. Within 45 minutes of the announcement, all of the appointments were full.

“The farther we go into this, the more vaccinations we are going to get and the better we are going to be at delivering large amounts of these vaccinations to everyone,” said Dr. Sherri Young, Health Officer at the Kanawha Charleston Health Department.

She said on average their call center can process one person per minute who is calling in to schedule an appointment for a COVID vaccine. This Saturday they are teaming up with Charleston Area Medical Center to vaccinate people over 70 and any first responders they’ve missed so far.

“We really do want to get to everybody. I do understand there are people that are frustrated, that are 65 and older, where they are doing that in other states or have other medical conditions,” Dr. Young said. “The thing I want to offer to them is reassurance. We will get to them and it is starting to move faster each week.” She said the best thing people can do right now is to look for annoucements about upcoming vaccination opportunities and remember to make an appointment.

“Please don’t just show up,” Young said. “These doses are going to be accounted for. We really don’t want to create a mass hysteria. We saw what happened when an annoucement was made and 210 people showed up on our sidewalk.”

She says on that day they were able to adapt but moving forward people must make an appointment.

“My fear is people coming down, getting hurt, getting into traffic, having to wait, being very uncertain,” Young said. “It can turn aggressive. It can turn bad quickly.”

If you did get an appointment be sure to bring along a valid id. If you can’t come in let someone know and they can arrange for someone to come to your vehicle. Dr. Young said people should not leave a voicemail if they call and can’t get through. Instead they should monitor for upcoming clinic announcements.

To find out more about upcoming clinics click here or here.