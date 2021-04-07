April 7 is #SafePlaceSelfie Day

It’s #SafePlaceSelfie Day!

All types of weather events have one thing in common: they can put you in an unsafe situation. One of the most important actions you can do ahead of a storm event of any kind is to identify your safe location. Knowing where to go now will help you save time and make safe choices in stressful situations.

How can you identify your safe place? Here are some tips to help you prepare:

*Think about what storm hazards happen in your area. Do you experience lightning and flash flooding? Are you in an area that has extreme heat or one that is prone to hurricanes? A safe place during a tornado may not be the safest place during a flood. Locate multiple safe locations for each type of weather event in your area.

*Do you have pets or children? Involve children in the planning process so they know what to do when disaster strikes. Assign a point person to make sure your pets are in a safe location before a storm.

*Disasters can occur at any time of the day and night. You may be at work, at a sporting event, or driving in your vehicle. Where can you stay safe away from home?

To emphasize the importance of knowing where to go during hazardous weather, we ask that you join us by posting a selfie using the hashtag #SafePlaceSelfie. Even better, challenge others (colleagues, family members, friends, etc) to do the same by tagging them in your post! Learn more about how to participate on the National Weather Service website.