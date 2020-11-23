Are students passing classes via virtual learning?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – New concerns are being voiced on the impact of online, non-classroom education for students. Many parents say since the switch to online learning, their kids aren’t performing as well as they would be with in-person classes.

When it comes to virtual learning, students are struggling to understand material while sitting in front of a computer screen for hours each day.



“It’s different for each class, like my nephew. He’s never got an F in his life. He got an F in math and we’re like what do we do?” Martec Washington, concerned Uncle said.



According to The National Assessment of Educational Progress, since e-learning became the norm this past spring and again this fall, fewer than 40% of kids are proficient or advanced in reading.



This statistic results in millions of kids unable to read and it’s only getting worse, says the study, during the pandemic as schools close.



“My middle son is having issues because the teacher doesn’t know the programs, so she had to send me packages and stuff,” Shamon Tennant, Parent of three said.



“We called the school and the school said we’ll talk to a teacher. Well, we’re emailing and texting this teacher on this app, and the teacher is like ‘I don’t know how to use it’,” Washington said.



It’s not just older students. Tennant has a son in kindergarten learning how to read.



“Him trying to sit still, follow the teacher from the house and not be distracted, he’s having a tough time, but at the same time this is his first year doing e-learning,” Tennant said.



Parents say another reason they think kids are falling behind is the amount of homework.



“They give them a lot of work to do. I guess to cover the time that kids have in between things, but they don’t explain it. I guess they don’t expect the kids to do it all but you’re still grading on it all,” Washington said.



The Kanawha County School District says parents that have trouble with their internet access can go to one of the wifi bus communities in addition to the kids connect sites. Parents can also find a Schoology guide on the school’s website.