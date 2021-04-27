Are you protecting yourself from UV rays?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One in five Americans will develop some form of skin cancer by the time they are 70. So although your favorite summer accessory might be sunglasses or flip-flops, you shouldn’t forget the most critical one: sunscreen.

“I mean its really hot. It’s a bright sunshine and it’s breezy so you don’t realize how it’s burning your skin.” said, Rod Friend, who was golfing at Coonskin Park on Tuesday.

Friend has been golfing for the past few weeks. He says, he’s constantly re-applying suncsreen. “There’s lots of clouds in the sky it’s a wonderful breeze, but you better wear your suncsreen because it feels hot on your skin.” he said.

Dermatologists recommend wearing sunscreen at a young age. Whitney Rose. a Nurse Practitioner at Dermatology Associates and Surgery Center in Hurricane says, “I don’t think people realize that when they’re young they need to wear sunsceen, anyone over the age of 6 months needs to wear sunscreen and they do most of the damage when they’re young.”

And you should use it not only during the summer when tempuratures rise, but year round. “You should wear it every single day. At least SPF 15 if you’re just doing regular things. But if you’re doing something outdoors where you’re going to be out there for a long time definetly something higher than 30.” added Rose.

This is something that many families are not aware of. Kathleen and David, who are parents of a 5-year-old, 3-year-old, and 9-month-old children, say “We haven’t really had much exposure as we’re coming into spring, and we’re kind of taking it lightly.”

On days like Tuesday when the UV index in the Tri-State was as high as 7, it is critical to make sure you’re applying even when it doesn’t feel sunny out.

Kathleen and David add that they still apply sunscreen to their children daily. “Because of the overcast everyday we still put the face sunscreen on and the full body sunscreen, we re-apply it every few hours just to make sure they’re not exposed to skin cancer.”

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in United States, and world. We have more resources for healthy living under the ‘Healthy U’ option in the community tab.

Follow Erin Noon on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.