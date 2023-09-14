CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities in Cabell County are searching for a wanted man considered “armed and dangerous.”

According to the sheriff’s office, William Michael Smith is charged with kidnapping and sexual assault.

Deputies say the victim said she was sat a stop sign when a man allegedly jumped into her vehicle, and instructed her at knife point to drive to an outbuilding on Raccoon Creek Road. According to the sheriff’s office the victim said the suspect then allegedly sexually assaulted and beat her.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect fled the scene in what is believed to be a 2014 or 2017 Chevy truck that is either black or dark grey in color.

After authorities arrived on scene and spoke with the victim, they were able to identify Smith as a suspect through the investigation. The CSCO says EMS took the woman to an area hospital. There is no word on her condition at this time.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, Smith had been on a GPS ankle monitor that he allegedly cut off.

Deputies say Smith allegedly has a previous history of sexual assault allegations and a previous kidnapping charge, some of which date back to the early 1980s.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of or sees Smith is asked not to approach him as deputies say he is considered armed and dangerous, and should call 911 immediately.