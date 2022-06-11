CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) — The Clendenin Police Department arrested two men on Tuesday after the suspects fled from a traffic stop.

Clendenin officers say they stopped James Linville, Jr. and Seth Crihfield for an alleged traffic violation. The driver failed to stop and fled from police onto Kelly Hill Road.

They say the driver and passenger eventually exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

Clendenin PD caught Linville and Crihfield, and, upon further investigation, found a loaded firearm in the vehicle, according to a Facebook post.

Linville is being charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. Crihfield is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.