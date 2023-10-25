HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a Huntington arson.

According to the WVSP, Jayvion M. Miller, 23, is accused in an arson that happened in Huntington on Oct. 3, 2023. Troopers say Miller was “involved in a domestic dispute” that resulted in the victim’s bed being set on fire, which caused a structure fire in the victim’s trailer.

The WVSP says Miller allegedly fled from the scene in a white Dodge Charger.

Troopers say Miller is “considered armed and extremely dangerous.” The WVSP says he is known to carry a firearm in his waistband and may have a firearm in his possession.

According to the WVSP, Miller allegedly has a “history of domestic abuse, homicide, dangerous drugs, arson, and battery on law enforcement.”

Anyone who sees Miller is urged to use extreme caution, troopers say. According to the WVSP, Miller is allegedly known to use multiple birthdates and social security numbers. The WVSP asks anyone who may have information on Miller’s whereabouts to contact troopers at 304-528-5555.