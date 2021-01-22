Armed robbery at Huntington pawn shop

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – An armed robbery took place at a pawn shop in Huntington.

Dispatchers tell 13 News two males robbed Gold & Pawn located on 1072 Adams Avenue. Dispatch also says that the two males are not in custody at this moment. The robbers did take items from the pawn shop, but no specific details are released.

If you have any information on this robbery, you are to contact the Huntington Police.

