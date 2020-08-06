Army Captain honored for two decades of serving his country

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — A retired U.S. Army Captain from West Virginia was recognized for his service Thursday. During a ceremony in Ripley he was presented with the keys to a payment-free vehicle.



Retired U.S. Army Captain James McCormick along with his wife and two of their eight children were at Walmart for the special occasion.

McCormick said he plans to use the new vehicle to help other veterans in the community. “To have someone recognize you like that and you not ask for it, I think that is divine intervention from God,” he said. “Because for me, this is just a great blessing for me and my family.”

The vehicle presentation was sponsored by Walmart and Keurig Dr. Pepper through the Military Warriors Support Foundation and the Transporation for Heroes program.

