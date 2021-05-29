Arrest made following Kanawha County shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that happened Saturday morning.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department was called to a shooting that took place on Queens Court in Cross Lanes.

Following an investigation, 36-year-old William Landon VI was arrested for the shooting.

Police say Landon was at the home and got into a fight with Bryan Hazel. Landon allegedly pulled out a knife during the fight, and Hazel and another man then subdued Landon and took the knife from him.

Landon then left the scene but returned moments later and fired multiple shots from his car toward Hazel and another man.

Hazel was shot in the leg and has since been taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Landon is now facing charges of malicious wounding, wanton endangerment, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.