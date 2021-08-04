Arrest made in Alum Creek house fire

ALUM CREEK, WV (WOWK)-Kanawha County deputies arrested a man who’s accused of setting fire to a family member’s home in Alum Creek Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called to the home on Meadow Lick Road just before 7 p.m.. The house was fully involved when firefighters arrived.
To make matters worse, The nearest fire hydrant was four miles away so Alum and Davis Creek firefighters had to use tankers to shuttle in water to battle the flames.

The home was a total loss, so crews allowed the home burn while they protected other out buildings.

