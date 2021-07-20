Arrest made in Floyd County shooting incident

by: Tom Lesyna

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call in the Langley community this morning, Monday, July 19, that a man on an ATV had shot a rifle into a home on Maple Street. (Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)- Floyd County deputies say they’ve arrested a man for a recent shooting incident.

Deputies say they arrested Tannon Keithley in Printer Tuesday evening. He’s been booked on wanton endangerment and other charges.

Previous story: FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Deputies in Floyd County, Kentucky, are looking for a suspect accused of shooting into a home this morning.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call in the Langley community this morning, Monday, July 19, that a man on an ATV had shot a rifle into a home on Maple Street. Deputies say the ATV was last seen heading toward Route 80, but they do not know which direction the ATV turned onto Rt. 80.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office posted the following footage from a surveillance camera to their Facebook page:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 606-886-6171 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 606-949-2020.

