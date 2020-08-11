Arrest made in Greenbrier County murder investigation

WILLIAMSBURG, WV (WVNS) — An investigation into the shooting of a couple in Greenbrier County led to an arrest on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.

Troopers charged Terri Storer with two counts of murder. Randy Barnhart is facing charges of being an accessory after the fact.

Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Deputies said Jeremiah and Jennifer Thomas were killed at approximately 4:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

A release from State Police says the shooting occurred after an argument over trespassing that occurred as the Thomases traveled on a dirt road located on Weyerhaeuser property near Williamsburg.

The argument between Barnhart and Storer, who are members of the Madison Hunting Club, and the couple escalated and Storer shot the Thomases, according to troopers.

The couple was found dead at the scene.

Troopers consulted with the prosecuting attorney and determined the evidence collected during the investigation did not support a case of self-defense. The Greenbrier County grand jury indicted Storer and Barnhart on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

Troopers took the suspects to the Eastern Regional Jail until they could be arraigned.

