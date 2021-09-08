Arson investigation for three suspicious fires in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) –An investigation is underway after fires destroy three homes on Charleston’s West Side early Wednesday morning.

Charleston Fire Department confirms an official arson investigation for the three fires which happened in what appeared to be abandoned homes.

#BREAKING – A house fire has destroyed one home on Beech Ave in Charleston’s West Side. Fire Marshal I spoke with said this is the third fire at what appears to be an abandoned house @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/FBH17Qm6wM — Audra Laskey (@AudraLaskey) September 8, 2021

The first two fires happened on the 1500 and 1600 blocks on 6th Avenue. The third fire was on the 1400 block of Beech Avenue and reported at about 5:00 am.

The fires were all reported less than three hours apart.

A witness on the scene of the third fire told investigators he saw a male running down Beech Avenue at the time of the fire. He appeared to be holding rollerblades in his hands.

Charleston Police Department is patrolling the area for suspicious activity.

Investigations are still ongoing.

