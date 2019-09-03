As earlier and longer flu season looms, people urged to get vaccinated

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Health experts say this flu season will likely be a rough one and they are urging people to get vaccinated early.

The Centers for Disease Control typically watches flu trends in places like Australia who have their winter at an opposite time to the United States to get an idea of what to expect. Based on that information Dr. Sherri Young health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says the United States may be in for a worse than usual flu season that starts earlier and drags out longer.

“We look at that data and they did have a pretty rough flu season,” she said. “Both the number of illnesses and how well people did and how many hospitalizations they had.” Dr. Young said the vaccine is expected to be very effective and there is a good supply.

“When you take the flu shot it actually takes your body two weeks to form the antibodies for protection. So getting the flu shot doesn’t mean you are automatically and instantly protected from the flu. That is an assumption that people make,” Young said.

Even though winter is still several weeks away she says it isn’t too soon to take action.

“The pros of doing it now is you’ll be doing it before we see the flu season hit and so early prevention is the best way to go for preventing the flu,” she explained.

The Kanawha Charleston Health Department does have flu vaccines in stock now. The first shipment arrived last week. If you or your children need a vaccine you can call the Health Department for rates and information. The number is 304-348-8080 or you can click here.