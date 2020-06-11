Ashland Board of Commissioners fills seat after controversial departure

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — The City of Ashland Board of Commissioners voted to fill the empty Commissioners seat formerly Patricia Steen filled by Bernice Henry.

Henry was voted in the noon meeting of June 11, 2020. Henry was sworn in by the Honorable Judge John Vincent. Henry chairs the Ashland Human Rights Commission and is the Vice President of the NAACP of Ashland, KY.

Steen resigned her seat on the Ashland Board of Commissioners due to what she described as her failure to condemn a Facebook post made by her son, as reported by WOWK 13 News.

In a statement sent to 13 News by the City of Ashland, Steen said she was “deeply saddened and sorrowful by the pain I have caused” in her failure to condemn a Facebook post made by her son.

